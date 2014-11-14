BEIJING China Three Gorges Corp [CYTGP.UL], the country's biggest hydropower developer, plans to diversify into wind, solar and other new energy forms, with the market for giant new dams already in decline, a senior company official said.

The state-owned firm operates the world's largest hydropower plant at the Three Gorges on the Yangtze river. China Three Gorges, the parent of China Yangtze Power Co Ltd (600900.SS), also runs the huge Xiluodu and Xiangjiaba facilities upstream, both now nearing completion.

The firm's vice-general manager, Bi Yaxiong, told a Friday forum that there will be few worthwhile projects left once it completes its sixth giant dam at the end of this decade.

"While the development and operation of large hydropower on the Yangtze river will remain our core business, we will actively develop domestic wind, solar and other new energies," he said.

He said the firm has gained "competitive advantages" in the construction, financing and operation of giant hydro plants, but the market was now reaching a saturation point.

"Once the downstream Jinsha river project is completed in 2020, (we) face the serious situation of having no large-scale hydropower plants left to build, and we won't be able to take full advantage of our core expertise," he said.

By 2020, the firm would have invested a total of 700 billion yuan ($114 billion) on a total of six giant hydropower plants on the Yangtze and Jinsha rivers, with a total capacity of 71.7 gigawatts. It now runs 45.5 GW, including 22.5 GW at the Three Gorges.

It is also building hydropower projects in Pakistan, Myanmar, Laos and Russia.

Bi said there was already too much hydropower in southwest China and it should extend grids into neighboring countries like Myanmar to try to sell its power abroad.

Approvals for hydropower plants slowed slightly after the controversial Three Gorges dam was erected in 2005, with leaders wary about the huge financial, social and environmental costs.

But China has still been able to meet a 2015 target of 290 GW more than a year ahead of schedule. And as China tries to ease air pollution, dam building is set to accelerate further.

China aims to raise capacity to 420 GW by 2020, but scholars suggest it is already approaching its maximum capacity, estimated at around 450 GW.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and David Stanway; Editing by Ryan Woo)