SHANGHAI China may set up a new financial reform pilot project to encourage private investment in the financial sector and boost credit access for small businesses and rural areas in the southeast province of Fujian, official media reported on Friday.

The city of Quanzhou has submitted a plan to central authorities to establish a national financial reform zone, the China Securities Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

If approved, it would be the country's third major financial reform pilot, following the launch of projects in Wenzhou, in east China's Zhejiang province, and the Pearl River Delta, in Guangdong province.

The report contained few details of the pilot plan. However, a reform initiative launched by the Fujian provincial government in May included measures to encourage financial institutions in Quanzhou to increase their branch coverage in rural areas; support bond issuance by Quanzhou enterprises, including bonds collectively issued by groups of small enterprises; attract equity investment funds such as private equity and venture capital; and encourage grey market financing networks to emerge from the shadows.

The government has stepped up efforts this year to help under-served sectors of the economy - including small companies, private companies, rural companies, and the service sector - gain easier access to credit.

The Wenzhou reform pilot may serve as a model for the Quanzhou plan. Like Wenzhou, Quanzhou is also a prosperous coastal city known for its vibrant private enterprises and the underground lending networks that serve them. Such networks arose because private firms often struggle to get loans from China's state-dominated banking system.

The Wenzhou plan, approved by the State Council in March, encouraged private investors in the city to buy into local banks and to set up financial institutions such as loan companies and rural community banks.

Beyond the city-based pilots, Chinese authorities have also launched a series of broader financial reforms, including the launch of a high-yield bond market; giving banks greater flexibility in setting loan and deposit rates; and liberalizing the exchange rate regime.

