BEIJING China is not seeing any capital flight now despite signs that global funds are exiting emerging markets on rising expectations of U.S. tapering off its bond buying program, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange added that China's macro control policies and the business activities of domestic companies must adjust to a rising trend of two-way fluctuations in the Chinese yuan currency.

"Currently, we do not have signs of active and sudden flight of foreign capital," SAFE said in a statement on its website.

"There is wide acknowledgment in the market that the yuan currency rate is at its equilibrium level and the trend of two-way fluctuations is rising," it added.

(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing)