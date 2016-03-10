Hong Kong - A modern Chinese painting that smashed an auction record when it was sold in 1987 is expected to fetch as much as $8.3 million when it goes under the hammer at Sotheby's spring sale next month.

The scroll painting, "Peach Blossom Spring," by artist Zhang Daqian that is nearly two meters (yards) long. It sold for a then record price of $240,000 nearly 30 years ago.

Sotheby's said it was confident the painter's international appeal would be a draw for buyers at its sale on April 4-5