BEIJING China's Commerce Ministry said it was willing to work with the European Union to resolve the problems facing the steel sector after the EU Commission said it would slap anti-dumping duties on Chinese seamless steel pipe.

The ministry said the EU will impose duties of between 29.2 and 54.9 percent on the product. It was not clear if the EU had officially announced the move.

"China is willing to strengthen communication with the European Union to appropriately deal with the problems facing the steel sector," it said in a statement.

It also urged the European Union to treat Chinese firms fairly and abide by the World Trade Organization's rules.

