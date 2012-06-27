SHANGHAI The China Financial Futures Exchange said on Wednesday that it would cut margin requirements for stock futures to 12 percent of total contract value from the current 15 percent effective Friday, a move analysts said is aimed at boosting its weak stock market.

High margin requirements "have trimmed efficiency of the stock futures market although they have helped curb speculation," the Shanghai-based exchange said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"After the adjustment, the exchange will monitor market reaction and evaluate the effect so as to satisfy the demand of the stock spot market and the real economy in a better way while it continues strict risk control," the statement added.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday, extending a losing streak to a sixth day amid increasing investor jitters over a slowdown of the world's second-largest economy.

The benchmark index had risen about 12 percent this year as of early March, but has slid since, and is now up only 0.8 percent in 2012.

The policy announcement is the latest in a series of reforms intended to support domestic stock markets, including efforts to make them more open to foreign investors.

Other measures have been aimed at providing more investment tools for domestic traders. The China Financial Futures Exchange in February allowed investors to conduct arbitrage trading in stock futures for the first time since the futures market opened in 2010. Trading had been restricted to hedging purposes initially.

