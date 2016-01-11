Investors wait for China's stock market to open in front of an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing, China, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI China stocks closed down on Monday at their lowest since September, following weak inflation data over the weekend and continuing investor anxiety over the economy and the trajectory of the yuan.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 5.0 percent, to 3,192.45, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 5.3 percent, to 3,016.70 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Meiyan Jixiang (600868.SS), down 10.1 percent to 6.53 yuan; Shanxi Coal (600546.SS), up 10.1 percent to 5.12 yuan and Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS), down 1.9 percent to 3.10 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Hebei Steel 000709.SZ, down 0.3 percent to 3.62 yuan; BOE Technology 000725.SZ, down 3.2 percent to 2.75 yuan and Myhome 000667.SZ, up 2.0 percent to 5.68 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 26.9 billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 26.0 billion lots.

(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)