Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
SHANGHAI China stocks ended Friday slightly higher, reversing initial losses, as the banking sector regained some composure in late afternoon trading.
The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.2 percent, to 3,018.28, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.2 percent, to 2,810.31 points.
But the for week, CSI300 was down 2.4 percent while the SSEC was off 2.2 percent, as the recent rally petered out.
The banking sector .CSI300BI fell over 1 percent at one stage but narrowed their losses in the afternoon amid expectations that China's securities regulator would provide some market-friendly comments at a press conference to be held in Beijing on Saturday.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BEIJING Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.