Chinatrust Bank vice chairman Charles Lo gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Taipei November 16, 2011. Chinatrust Financial, Taiwan's top credit card issuer, plans to team up with China Development Bank (CDB) in asset management, private equity and... REUTERS/Ashley Pon

TAIPEI Chinatrust Financial (2891.TW), Taiwan's top credit card issuer, plans to team up with China Development Bank (CDB) CHDB.UL in asset management, private equity and venture capital, its China business chief said on Wednesday.

In a major move to tap these markets, Chinatrust would raise funds with CDB, a government lender in financing key overseas investment projects, and jointly invest in Taiwan firms operating in China, Charles Lo said at the Reuters China Investment Summit.

"Our focus would be on equity investments, PE, VC," he said at Chinatrust's headquarters in Taipei. "These are the areas that CDB is quite interested in."

Chinatrust is among many Taiwanese banks seeking expansion beyond a saturated home market, which for years has generated the lowest return on assets in Asia.

Mainland China is the target they are aiming at, but progress has been small, constrained by acute sensitivity in Taiwan over potential inroads into its finance sector by China that would follow any reciprocal business expansion deal.

Chinatrust is set to open a branch and a leasing firm in Shanghai next year, but did not expect meaningful contributions by these businesses.

"It's too early to predict the proportion China business will contribute to our overall profits," the chief said. "Taiwan banks should not expect too much about the profits they would make there in the future."

The firm booked profit of T$14.52 billion ($480.8 million) in the nine months to September, after writing off bad loans to struggling DRAM maker ProMos Technology 5387.TWO.

"We don't want to set a target for 2012 that would be below 2011," He said. "Chinatrust's spirit is a fighting spirit."

Lo, who has been with Chinatrust since 1975, helped build its credit card business to become the No.1 player in Taiwan, surpassing Citigroup (C.N), HSBC (HSBA.L) and many other foreign banks.

Chinatrust said earlier in November that it planned to raise $300 million for its first venture capital fund in China, though few details were provided.

Shares of Chinatrust ended down 3.68 percent on Wednesday, worse than the 1.38 percent loss in the broader market .TWII.

($1 = 30.195 Taiwan Dollars)

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)