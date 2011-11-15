HONG KONG Macau gaming company Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (0027.HK), 12 percent owned by European private equity firm Permira, is maintaining a robust outlook for the world's largest gambling destination, aiming for growth to beat an industry consensus of 15-20 percent growth in 2012, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Drake said that while it was difficult to accurately forecast growth for the former Portuguese colony, he was confident the $8 billion company was well positioned to counter a potential slowdown.

"Everyone is looking at the VIP market in particular. We haven't seen any signs of slowing. There is plenty of liquidity in the market and visitation remains strong," said Drake speaking at the Reuters China Investment Summit.

One of six licensed casinos operating in the glittering enclave an hour from Hong Kong by ferry, Galaxy competes with Las Vegas titans including Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn. Macau is expected to trump Las Vegas fivefold in revenue terms this year.

Galaxy, controlled by Hong Kong property and construction tycoon Lui Che Woo, has been one of the industry's biggest beneficiaries of surging demand from wealthy Chinese gamblers because of its new $2 billion casino.

While Galaxy's market share surged to 22 percent in October, making it the second-largest operator after Macau pioneer SJM Holdings Ltd (0880.HK), it will face rising competition from Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N) and Sands China Ltd's (1928.HK) new casino next to Adelson's existing gondola-filled Venetian.

Drake, formerly a vice-president at Harrah's, a unit of Caesars Entertainment Inc HAMLEE.UL, said he was not concerned about cannibalization in the lucrative VIP segment and that Galaxy would focus on developing its own landbank in Macau, currently the largest allocated site given by the Macau government for casino development.

"We have very strong views on what the next phases of development should be, and I think we will be in a position to announce something sooner rather than later," Drake said, referring to the additional 15 million square feet Galaxy has left to develop.

LOOKING TO FUTURE

Despite Macau gaming revenue for the first 10 months of the year totaling $28 billion -- compared with a full-year forecast of $6 billion for Las Vegas -- investors have grown cautious of slowing future growth, sending shares down about 40 percent since August.

Galaxy shares rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday but are down 34 percent on the year. Analysts remain bullish for Galaxy with 19 analysts on Thomson Reuters Starmine opting for a strong buy or buy rating while 3 have a hold. There are no sell rankings.

"If there is a storm we remain liquid, well capitalized with an extended maturity profile in our debt so I think we are well positioned," Drake said, adding that there were no plans to tap the dim sum market currently.

Drake said Galaxy was working very closely with the government on several issues, including a restricted table cap that controls the pace of growth and the process for casino license renewal, acknowledging these factors created additional uncertainty for investors.

(Editing by Chris Lewis)