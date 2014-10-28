A panel displaying share prices is seen inside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG The Shenzhen Stock Exchange said it will strengthen delisting arrangements for companies on its ChiNext board to keep the market healthy and protect investors amid an economic slowdown in China.

"The ChiNext board is designed to attract high-growth companies with strong innovation ability and that also means risk. Uncertainty is higher in this market," Liu Huiqing, executive vice president at Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in an interview for the Reuters China Summit.

A weakened economic environment has seen some companies making losses, but the progress toward delisting poor performers and rule breakers has been slow. The first delisting was in 2001, but delisting has been largely suspended since 2008.

Only 78 firms have been delisted from the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges since 2000 due mainly to successive years of poor earnings, official data showed.

China issued new rules on Oct 17 to get loss-making companies or those in violation of regulatory requirements to delist, the first time it has offered a variety of ways for poorly-performing companies to seek delisting.

Liu said development of the ChiNext board was slower than she had hoped and the market was still very young compared to international counterparts, but the restructuring of China's economy could breathe fresh life into its listed companies.

ChiNext is a NASDAQ-style board that was launched in October 2009, with 387 companies listed at a market capitalization of nearly 2 trillion yuan ($328 billion) at end-August 2014.

The Shenzhen bourse is also studying proposals to allow non-profitable internet companies to list and is working on differentiated rules, such as a stricter controls on who can invest, information disclosure, and delisting requirements to control potential risks.

Local media reported earlier that the China Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) would allow some internet and technology companies with no profits to get listed on ChiNext after staying in the national equities exchange and quotations system for a year.

ChiNext is an important component of China's multi-tier capital market system. Since its launch five years ago, the market has seen institutional investors take a 40 percent share in its listed companies by capitalization, compared with less than 1 percent in the early phase of the market's development.

