Trading firm Virtu Financial to buy KCG for about $1.4 billion
Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major U.S. electronic trading and market-making firms.
BEIJING China's Commerce Ministry said it had approved U.S.-listed laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's (TMO.N) $13.6 billion takeover of Life Technologies Corp (LIFE.O), subject to certain conditions.
The conditions are that Thermo Fisher cut the prices of two types of its products sold in China, sell its cell culture and gene adjustment businesses, and its stake of 51 percent in China's Lanzhou National Hyclone Bio-engineering Co Ltd.
SHANGHAI Bitauto Holdings Ltd has raised around $1 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd , Baidu Inc and JD.com Inc to date as it seeks to develop China's largest online car financing platform, its chief told Reuters on Thursday.