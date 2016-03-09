China's Minster of Commerce Gao Hucheng speaks at a news conference on China's commerce development for the year of 2015 in Beijing, China, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING China's Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said on Wednesday that he is confident the country's trade will stabilize and improve.

When asked why the government's work report released on Saturday did not include a trade target for this year, Gao cited the complexity in the global economy.

"The global economy, trade, currency rates and commodity prices show a downward trend. Uncertainties and risks are not predictable," Gao told reporters ahead of the second plenary session of China's annual parliament.

China's work reports have usually included annual trade targets.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou, Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)