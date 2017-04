BEIJING China will open up the largely sheltered services sector in a free-trade zone in Shanghai, and test bold financial reforms including a convertible yuan, the government said on Friday.

In a long-awaited announcement from its State Council, or cabinet, China will ease regulatory curbs for foreign investors to set up operations in the zone and free up controls on cross-border capital flows.

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)