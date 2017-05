FILE PHOTO - A Chinese woman adjusts a Chinese national flag next to U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting, part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

BEIJING China is willing to work with the new U.S. administration to promote healthy China-U.S. ties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday in Beijing.

The Ministry of Commerce said it believes China and the United States can properly resolve any trade problems through dialogue and cooperation, as both sides would be hurt in any U.S.-China trade spat.

