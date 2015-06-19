Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
BEIJING Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday that he hoped for China and the United States to better coordinate their macroeconomic policies.
Zhu, speaking at a news briefing, added that countries with the scope to expand their fiscal policy should do so actively.
(Reporting by Koh Guiqing; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BEIJING China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered, a private survey showed on Tuesday.