GENEVA China failed on Thursday in a bid to win a tougher ruling against U.S. anti-dumping rules at the World Trade Organization, where appeals judges left China's earlier victory in the dispute largely unchanged.

China complained to the WTO in 2013 about the way Washington calculates anti-dumping duties on Chinese products, and it won the bulk of its case last October.

The United States did not appeal against that ruling, but China did, aiming to score some more points against U.S. trade policy with a limited and technical appeal. But the WTO's Appellate Body rejected most of China's arguments.

(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)