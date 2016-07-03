Signs show the direction of Vanke group headquarters and Shenzhen Vanke Real Estate at its headquarters in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG China Vanke Co (2202.HK)000002.SZ, embroiled in one of the country's most-high profile corporate power struggles, will reject a shareholder call for an extraordinary general meeting aimed at ousting its board, the company said on Sunday.

The power struggle at China's biggest property developer erupted after financial conglomerate Baoneng built up a 24 percent stake in the company, viewed by Vanke as a precursor to a potential hostile takeover bid.

Vanke, in turn, announced a $6.9 billion deal that would enable subway operator Shenzhen Metro to eclipse Baoneng as the largest shareholder, prompting Baoneng to request the EGM.

The board will make a written response to explain why it is rejecting the request, the company said in a stock exchange filing without giving further details on the decision. (bit.ly/29eWkJi)

China Vanke's second-biggest shareholder China Resources said on Thursday that it opposed Baoneng's move but would consider the merits of a future restructuring of the board.

In a separate statement, China Vanke said that trading in its A-shares in Shenzhen, which have been suspended since Dec. 18, will resume on Monday.(bit.ly/29h4bSH)

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares closed at HK$15.20, up 4.25 percent, before Friday's public holiday.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by David Goodman)