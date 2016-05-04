The logo of the Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties is seen at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

HONG KONG Chinese tycoon Wang Jianlin's Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties 3699.HK may seek a 'backdoor listing' on the Shanghai stock exchange if it does not get regulatory approval to launch a planned initial public offering there soon, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The prospect of buying a shell firm as a means to establish a listing in Shanghai - known as a backdoor listing - was raised internally at the same time as parent Dalian Wanda Group worked out plans this year to take the Hong Kong-listed real estate developer private, one of the people said.

Dalian Wanda has been disappointed by the shares' performance in Hong Kong in the 15 months since listing there.

A backdoor listing could set Dalian Wanda Commercial on a quicker track to tap the mainland China share market: Two previous Shanghai IPO applications by the property arm of China's richest man were rejected in 2010 and 2014 as Beijing sought to keep a lid on expansion of the property sector.

The tactic could also be cheaper for Wang, who sits atop a business empire with interests from finance to entertainment and sports.

As part of its Hong Kong delisting, Dalian Wanda offered to make around $1 billion in interest payments to investors if the property developer isn't a Shanghai stock within two years. That would be well above the going rate of as much as 4 billion yuan ($616 million) for a potential backdoor listing target, as prices are rising amid growing demand.

Dalian Wanda Commercial declined to comment on the backdoor listing proposal.

The company, with a Hong Kong market capitalization of close to $30 billion, submitting an application to list in Shanghai last year.

According to regulators, there are nearly 800 companies waiting for regulatory approval to list on the mainland's Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses. With around just 10 IPOs on average in Shanghai each month, the logjam could make a backdoor listing potentially quicker.

State-backed property developer Greenland Holdings (600606.SS) completed an 18-month backdoor listing process last year via an asset swap with real estate investment and services affiliate Shanghai Jinfeng Investment Co.

"Look at Greenland, a backdoor listing is not too difficult and is much quicker," said a second person familiar with the matter, who is involved in Dalian Wanda's plan to take the Hong Kong business private.

"There are many options (for Wanda). If the (IPO) queue is quick then it will queue, if not it can buy a shell company," the person said.

