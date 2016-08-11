A Chinese couple marked their wedding day in their own special way -- by dangling underneath a glass bottom suspension bridge overlooking a gorge.

Bride Jiang Huizhu and groom Zhou Wenlong wed on Tuesday, Chinese Valentine's Day, and descended onto a small platform attached to a bridge 180m (590 ft) above ground in Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan Province for the occasion.

They lay on their backs on the platform, posing for celebratory photos amid the lush scenery.

"(It's to) challenge ourselves...We'd like to celebrate the festival in a special way," the bride said.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)