FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
China needs to strike balance between deleveraging and support for some sectors: IMF
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2017 / 5:06 AM / a day ago

China needs to strike balance between deleveraging and support for some sectors: IMF

By Kevin Yao

1 Min Read

IMF Deputy Managing Director Zhang Tao attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 18, 2017.Thomas Peter

DALIAN, China (Reuters) - China needs to strike a balance between deleveraging and maintaining adequate support for some sectors of the economy, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

On the global economy, the outlook has been optimistic, Zhang Tao, deputy managing director at the IMF, told the World Economic Forum in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian.

"There is increasing room for cautious optimistic views for the global economic outlook at this moment, but there are risks," Zhang said.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.