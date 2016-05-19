German government at odds with itself over Greek debt relief
BERLIN Germany's coalition government split along party lines on Monday over the question of debt relief for Greece ahead of a crunch meeting in Brussels to tackle the thorny issue.
SHANGHAI The first batch of foreign commercial banks has registered to directly trade yuan CNY=CFXS used for overseas trade settlement and can begin doing so on Friday, the foreign exchange market operator said.
Approved foreign commercial banks include CTBC Bank, Taipei Fubon Bank, Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and Citibank Hong Kong Ltd (C).
Foreign central banks have already been approved to trade directly in the country's massive interbank forex market.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill and Richard Borsuk)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions the cuts could even be deepened.