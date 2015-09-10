HONG KONG China's central bank has defended its decision to increase the cost of trading currency forwards as a way to dampen speculation, but the measure is set to hit the profitability of importers.

China's central bank plans to tighten rules on trading of currency forwards from October 15, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. It requires banks to set aside 20 percent in currency reserves on behalf of clients trading forwards.

The measure is the latest by the central bank to stem market turmoil following its surprise 2 percent yuan devaluation in mid August. That prompted the number of bets on a further fall in the yuan to increase to the most in more than five years.

Indeed, the central bank said on Tuesday it had to act because transactions in currency forwards had trebled in August in a sign of speculative trading.

For companies with currency hedging requirements though, the measure will increase the cost to hedge dollar payables in the future.

"It does not differentiate the real needs for companies to hedge currency exposure and the speculation activities, which will definitely have a negative impact on companies," said the head of financial markets at a Hong Kong bank.

Under the new rule, the base for calculating reserves will be the nominal value of new contracts that clients sign with banks to purchase dollars, or banks' dollar sales to clients.

Chinese banks concluded new yuan/foreign currency forwards contracts in which clients bought dollars totaling 1.175 trillion yuan ($184 billion) from January to July. On that basis, the new reserves measure would mean about $5.3 billion would be frozen each month.

"It is an indirect tax on genuine importers," said a Hong Kong-based treasurer at a big multinational company with operations in mainland China.

"The cost of buying dollars in the forward markets increases dramatically," said the treasurer.

An executive from budget carrier Spring Airlines told Reuters the company was in talks with banks to determine how to cover the extra cost.

The sources declined to be identified because they are not permitted to speak with the media.

Of all the ways to bet on yuan depreciation, or hedge dollar payables, the preferred route is through the forward market on mainland China. Documentation is simpler than in the spot market and the cost is much lower than the offshore market, a Hong-Kong based trader said.

The cost is expected to rise to around 2.45 percent for one-year forwards, from 1.95 percent before the reserve requirements were announced.

That is still cheaper than 3.08 percent in the offshore deliverable yuan market and 3.9 percent in the non-deliverable market (NDF), analysts at Nomura said.

"This policy seems like crisis management to me as the central bank hopes to stabilize the volatile FX market, but the way to handle it is not appropriate," the financial market head in Hong Kong said.

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG, Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Neil Fullick)