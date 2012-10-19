SHANGHAI China's currency hit a record high this week in a rally that has been accelerating, prompting speculation over whether Beijing is behind the move to try to dampen criticism in the U.S. presidential debate that the yuan is undervalued.

Washington has been a persistent thorn in China's side, complaining for years that the government keeps the yuan's exchange rate artificially low to boost its exports and grab market share, ultimately costing American jobs.

"I don't disagree that central bank policy could be behind the yuan's recent rise," said Zhang Zhiming, head of China research for HSBC. "But on the other hand, it's not like there are no alternative explanations that can support a strong yuan without policy buying."

Most dealers say there are plenty of economic factors to justify a rally that began in July, such as a pick up in the country's trade surplus.

At most the central bank may have used higher daily fixings in recent weeks to signal its tolerance for a higher exchange rate, which could help blunt criticism repeated in the U.S. presidential debate that the yuan is undervalued.

Claudio Piron, head of emerging Asia currency and fixed-income strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said higher yuan fixings could be a response to the U.S. campaign rhetoric but other elements are probably driving the rally.

"It's a nice story, but I think there are other factors that suggest there are limitations to how far it can run," he said.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has historically controlled the yuan closely through currency intervention and by setting a reference rate for the start of trading each day, known as the daily midpoint.

The currency is limited to a daily trading range against the dollar of 1 percent either side of the midpoint.

That means the yuan moves more slowly compared with the currencies of more open economies, which is why a 2.4 percent rally from a 2012 low in July to a record high on Thursday of 6.2446 per dollar raised eye brows, especially as it coincided with deepening concern over the prospects for the world's second-biggest economy.

CALCULATING ROMNEY?

As the rally entered September, the central bank appeared keen to restrain the rise, frequently setting the daily midpoint at a weaker level than the day-earlier close.

Last week, it changed course, setting stronger midpoints as if to endorse the currency's strength and so raising market speculation there was a political motive behind the trend.

"We continue to believe that the strong fixings may reflect China's desire to support the current U.S. administration ahead of the U.S. elections in November," Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist at Credit Agricole CIB, wrote in a research note on Monday.

The argument is that China would prefer President Barack Obama to stay in office because Republican challenger Mitt Romney has promised a tougher line on Beijing on trade and the currency.

Romney reiterated this week in a televised debate with Obama that he would label China a currency manipulator on day one of his presidency if elected on November 6.

Obama defended his tough-on-China credentials. "As far as currency manipulation, the (Chinese) currency has actually gone up 11 percent since I've been president because we have pushed them hard," he said in the debate.

Analysts note that the consequences of the "manipulator" label are less severe than commonly understood anyway.

"The dirty little secret here is that labeling China a currency manipulator just triggers consultations on the issue. Which is why, actually, I think Romney is pushing this — he knows it doesn't mean much," wrote Simon Lester, trade policy analyst at the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that favors libertarian economic policy, including free trade.

"Look at the language Romney uses here. He says he will do this (sanctions) 'if necessary'. Here, then, he leaves himself wiggle room. He can take some time to negotiate with China, study the issue, and ultimately decide that the tariffs are unnecessary," Lester wrote.

The U.S. Treasury said earlier this year that labeling China a currency manipulator was not warranted because the yuan had risen against the dollar, China's trade surplus had dropped and Beijing was committed to currency reforms.

Last week it chose to delay issuing its latest review on the subject until after the election, prompting further criticism from the Romney campaign.

STRONG EXPORTS, WEAK DOLLAR

Dealers suggest factors closer to home explain the rise in the yuan.

Trade surpluses in the four months of June through September picked up sharply compared with the first five months of the year, rising to $111 billion from about $38 billion.

That contributed to a rise in China's foreign exchange reserves of $50 billion in the third quarter, reversing much of the previous quarter's $65 billion drain.

Barclays says that outflows of "hot money", or speculative funds, slowed down in the third quarter $54 billion from $166 billion in the previous quarter.

Indeed, economists say there may have been a net inflow of "hot money" in the quarter as the U.S. Federal Reserve's third-round of quantitative easing delivered funds into global markets.

Some of that money could be backing bets in China that a new leadership due to be unveiled in November will be more aggressive in trying to lift the economy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI has rallied for seven straight weeks.

In addition, a factor pushing the yuan higher since late July has been the recovery of the euro and other non-dollar currencies in the wake of the Fed's QE3 and aggressive action by the European Central bank to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

Last week, PBOC Deputy Governor Yi Gang said the yuan is close to its equilibrium level and that the central bank has "dramatically reduced" its intervention in the market.

Analysts say Yi's comments and the rise in FX reserves suggest the central bank has not been intervening in the currency market even if the rise in the yuan helps China fend off criticism over its currency.

"I think the political consideration is there too," UBS economist Wang Tao said.

(Editing by Jason Subler and Neil Fullick)