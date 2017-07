A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank set the yuan midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.7744 per dollar on Friday, its strongest level since Nov.7 2016, reflecting the dollar's broad weakness.

Friday's official guidance was 196 pips or 0.3 percent firmer than the previous day's fixing at 6.7940 per dollar.