A customer holds Chinese Yuan notes as she pays for pork at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI China's yuan stayed flat against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank set the midpoint rate slightly firmer for the fifth consecutive day and dollar demand was tepid.

Traders said there was no strong demand for dollars even as the dollar firmed.

The overnight dollar index .DXY was up 0.1 percent on Thursday after easing 0.5 percent the previous day.

The change in the index came after the Federal Reserve offered little in the way of surprises, suggesting its concern about global events had diminished but not squashed chances of a rate increase in March.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.5528 per dollar prior to market open, 0.01 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.5533.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5780 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5777 at midday, almost unchanged from the previous close.

"Trading remained steady as the central bank kept defending the line on midpoint," said a trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai. "There is no surge in dollar demand yet though the dollar index went up."

Traders said yuan market sentiment was cautious partly ahead of Chinese January economic data starting in early February, such as China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) due on Feb. 1.

"So long as the data does not slide dramatically, I think the yuan will remain stable," said the same trader.

The official manufacturing PMI likely edged down to 49.6 in January from December's 49.7, according to a median forecast of 20 economists in a Reuters poll.

On Thursday, offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.52 percent softer than the onshore spot rate at 6.6121 per dollar.

The spread between the onshore and offshore market appeared to have widened in the past week. Still, traders expected the central bank will continue to signal stability for both markets until the Lunar New Year in early February.

The spread between the two markets almost converged two weeks ago.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.2 percent against the euro EURCNY=CFXS to 7.1653. It firmed 0.4 percent against the Japanese yen JPYCNY=CFXS, hovering at 5.5417 to 100 yen.

The yuan market at a glance:

ONSHORE:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.5528 6.5533 0.01%

CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan 6.5777 6.5782 0.01%

CNY=CFXS

Divergence from 0.38%

midpoint*

Spot change ytd -5.68%

Spot change since 2005 25.83%

revaluation

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.6121 -0.52%

CNH= *

Offshore 6.8722 -4.65%

non-deliverable

forwards

CNY1YNDFOR= **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)