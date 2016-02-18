A Chinese yuan sign (L) and a dollar sign are printed on an ATM machine inside the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, China November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

SHANGHAI The yuan slipped against the dollar on Wednesday as dollar demand surged after the long Lunar New Year holiday in China last week and after the central bank fixed a weaker midpoint.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.5237 per dollar prior to the market open, 0.16 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.513.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5300 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5260 at midday, softening 0.12 percent from the previous close.

"Despite its recent volatility, the yuan is expected to remain stable in general in the near term," said a dealer at a local commercial bank.

"The government does not want the yuan to appreciate but to quash speculation in the currency."

The PBOC guided the yuan weaker on Tuesday after its strong midpoint helped push the Chinese currency to strengthen 1.2 percent on Monday.

The central bank has intensified its fight against speculation on yuan depreciation since early January amid a sharp slowdown in the growth of the world's second-largest economy.

On Tuesday, China's central bank issued a slew of measures to increase financial support to its struggling industrial sector, in the latest efforts to counter a prolonged economic slowdown.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the China's commerce ministry said that the country was not witnessing any signs of capital flight and that there was no basis for continued depreciation of the yuan, though traders and economists believe it will remain under pressure as long as economic indicators fail to improve.

U.S. Treasury Department data released on Tuesday showed that foreign official institutions including China resumed sales of Treasuries securities in December amid speculation reserves were being spent in an effort to stabilize currencies against the dollar.

"Given the volatility in foreign exchange markets in December, specifically in the Chinese renminbi (yuan), suggests that the selling was mostly related to reserve management and currency policies," Jefferies & Co money market strategist Tom Simons wrote in a research note on the latest data.

Zhou Hao, a senior emerging market economist at Commerzbank AG, said in a separate note: "Investors are always asking whether China has offloaded its holdings of U.S. Treasuries (due to) FX market intervention. Our initial answer is yes."

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.04 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.5286 per dollar.

The yuan edged down 0.1 percent against the euro EURCNY=CFXS at 7.2856. It also eased 0.4 percent against the Japanese yen JPYCNY=CFXS, hovering at 5.7362 to 100 yen.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)