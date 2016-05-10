A customer counts Chinese Yuan banknotes as she purchases vegetables at a market in Beijing, China, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI The yuan edged lower against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank fixed the softest midpoint in two months, traders said.

The latest data on China's inflation had no immediate impact on the yuan, but added to the debate over whether the central bank now has the room to turn more cautious about future monetary policy easing.

Consumer prices rose slightly less than expected in April, while producer deflation showed further signs of moderating thanks to a bounce in commodity prices that is now rapidly fizzling.

However, the yuan pared some losses late in the morning, possibly driven by dollar sales, as traders looked to a much weaker yuan in the offshore market.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.29 percent, or 192 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 6.5392 per dollar.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.5233 per dollar prior to market open, 0.2 percent weaker than the previous fix 6.5105.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5213 per dollar and hit an intraday low of 6.5240. It was changing hands at 6.5200 at midday, easing 0.08 percent from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the onshore yuan strengthened 0.2 percent against the euro EURCNY=CFXS by midday at 7.4184. It also firmed 0.2 percent against the Japanese yen JPYCNY=CFXS, hovering around 6.0035 to 100 yen.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)