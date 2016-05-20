U.S. $100 banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are pictured at a branch of a foreign bank in Beijing January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI The yuan came off early highs, but was still marginally firmer against the dollar on Friday after the central bank fixed a stronger midpoint.

If the yuan closes around the midday level, it will weaken a mild 0.2 percent for the week, partly due to bearish pressures arising from mounting expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise in June.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.5510 per dollar prior to market open, 0.03 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.5531.

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5391 per dollar and then eased to trade at 6.5454 by midday, but was still 0.12 percent firmer than the previous close.

"The fact that the market traded around 6.5450 indicated the price was fairly acceptable for our corporate clients," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The first batch of foreign commercial banks has registered to directly trade yuan used for overseas trade settlement and can begin doing so on Friday, the foreign exchange market operator said.

Traders said it was unclear how big trading volumes from those foreign banks would be, but the introduction of these commercial banks would inject vigor into China's interbank market.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.23 percent softer than the onshore spot at 6.5607 per dollar. The spread between those two narrowed from about 200 pips in past few trading days to around 150 pips on Friday, traders said.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.7360, or 2.75 percent weaker than the midpoint.

The yuan market at a glance:

ONSHORE:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.5510 6.5531 0.03%

CNY=SAEC

Spot yuan 6.5454 6.5530 0.12%

CNY=CFXS

Divergence from -0.09%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD -0.79%

Spot change since 2005 26.45%

revaluation

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.5607 -0.23%

CNH= *

Offshore 6.7360 -2.75%

non-deliverable

forwards

CNY1YNDFOR= **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)