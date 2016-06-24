Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
BEIJING China will establish direct trading pair between the yuan and South Korean won in interbank forex market, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on Friday.
Direct trading between the two currencies will help lower foreign exchange costs for companies, the central bank said in a statement on its website.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration on Thursday set the clock ticking toward a mid-August start of renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico to try to win better terms for U.S. workers and manufacturers.