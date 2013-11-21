HONG KONG China Cinda Asset Management Corp, one of four companies set up in the late 1990s to manage the country's bad loans, plans to raise about $2.45 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday.

The company is offering 5.3 billion shares in a range of HK$3.00 to HK$3.58 each, putting the total deal at HK$18.97 billion ($2.45 billion), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and UBS UBSN.VX were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO, IFR reported previously.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto)