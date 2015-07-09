HONG KONG China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd (1359.HK) said on Thursday that its controlling shareholder, the Ministry of Finance, has notified the company that it will not reduce its shareholding in the company in order to maintain the stability of the capital market.

Shares of Chinese brokerages plunged in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday as concerns grew that a steep decline in equity markets will affect the companies' profitability.

The ministry will "proactively perform" its duties as an investor and undertakes it will not reduce stake in the company during abnormal fluctuations in the stock market, China Cinda said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

China Cinda's chairman Hou Jianhang said the company will not reduce its stake in listed companies it controls and will increase its shareholding at appropriate time in accordance with market conditions.

Shares of China Cinda, which plunged to a record low on Wednesday, have fallen about 17 percent so far this week.

Other brokerages, including GF Securities Co Ltd (1776.HK)000776.SZ, Guolian Securities Co Ltd (1456.HK), and Central China Securities Co Ltd (1375.HK), said they possesses sufficient liquidity and all risk control indexes are either met or performing better than the regulatory indexes.

Senior management of other Chinese firms are also joining to backup their companies. Mainland developer China Vanke Co Ltd (2202.HK) 000002.SZ said earlier on Thursday that its executive vice president Wang Wenjin plans to up stake in the company's A shares.

