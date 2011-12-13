HONG KONG Shares of natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd (0384.HK) soared 20 percent on Tuesday after Sinopec (0386.HK) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (2688.HK) unveiled plans to buy outstanding shares in the firm for $2.15 billion.

China Gas shares jumped 19.64 percent at the open to HK$3.35, while shares of Sinopec fell 2.61 percent and ENN rose 2.95 percent.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd said earlier they would offer to acquire all shares in natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd for up to HK$16.7 billion ($2.15 billion) in cash.

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)