HONG KONG China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, said on Thursday that it plans to add 30 million 3G users this year and expects handset subsidies for 2012 to total 20 billion yuan ($3.16 billion), up 17.6 percent from last year.

Chief Executive Li Yue was speaking at a press conference after the company reported its 2011 results.

China Mobile, which competes with smaller rivals China Unicom and China Telecom Corp, recorded a net profit of 33.9 billion yuan ($5.4 billion) for October-December, based on Reuters calculations using full-year company data, compared with a 33.2 billion yuan market estimated by analysts. ($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan)

