China Sunergy Co Ltd cut its full-year shipments outlook for the second time in four months and the solar cell and module maker forecast a fourth-quarter loss citing challenges in the global solar market.

For the full year, China Sunergy, which started operations in 2004, cut its shipment outlook to 395-410 megawatt (MW) from 470-500 MW.

In August, the company had cut its full-year shipment outlook prompted by lower shipments in the second quarter.

The company expects fourth-quarter shipments to dip sequentially to 95-110 MW. It shipped 116.2 MW in the third quarter.

For the third quarter, China Sunergy Co posted a wider-than-expected loss hurt by a fall in average selling prices in a depressed market for solar products.

Average selling price per watt for the company's solar modules in the third quarter dropped 23.2 percent sequentially.

Net loss was $31.2 million, or 78 cents per American depository share (ADS), compared with a net income of $15.3 million, or 37 cents per ADS, a year ago.

Total sales rose 16 percent to $145.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 51 cents a share, on revenue of $144.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's American depository shares closed at 93 cents on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

