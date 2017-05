A logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen on a store entrance in Manhattan, New York November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES Boston College on Tuesday said 80 students have reported feeling ill after eating at the Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Cleveland Circle this weekend.

The students have been tested for E. coli and norovirus. Test results are not expected to be available for at least two days, Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn said.

