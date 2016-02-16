Thai Intouch's VC arm to finalize two deals this year
Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalize two deals by mid-year.
SHANGHAI China's securities regulator said on Tuesday it has approved nine initial public offerings, including four in Shanghai and five in Shenzhen.
The companies and their underwriters will determine when to launch IPOs with Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its official microblog.
No information was available about how much the nine companies aim to raise through selling shares.
In late January, China's first initial public offering under rules introduced on Jan. 1 that make listings easier was oversubscribed more than 4,000 times, showing Chinese investors remained hungry for IPOs despite recent market gyrations over growing economic concerns.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalize two deals by mid-year.
DETROIT General Motors Co plans to quit selling vehicles in India by the end of this year and will sell operations in South Africa, the latest steps in a strategy of focusing cash and engineering effort on fewer, more profitable markets.