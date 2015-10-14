Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) has ended talks to invest in Chobani LLC after deciding that the maker of Greek yogurt was not the best fit for its portfolio, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Coca-Cola was competing against PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) to invest in Chobani, a deal that Chobani hopes could value it at as much $3 billion, including debt, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources.
To be sure, other companies have also expressed interest in Chobani. One of them has been organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co WWAV.N, the people said.
The source asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. Coca-Cola and Chobani declined to comment. WhiteWave did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chobani is exploring selling a minority stake, including warrants owned by private equity firm TPG Capital LP that account for between 10 percent and 20 percent of the yogurt maker's equity depending on its financial performance, sources have previously said.
Chobani is looking for a strategic investor to help expand its supply chain, distribution, manufacturing base and geographic footprint for its popular yogurts like Flip, which combine yogurt with flavors such as peanut butter and coffee, the people added.
CNBC first reported earlier on Wednesday that Coca-Cola was no longer actively considering an investment in Chobani.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.