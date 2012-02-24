Chris Brown accepts the award for best R&B album for ''F.A.M.E.'' at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Miami officials said on Friday reports of an arrest warrant issued for R&B singer Chris Brown are inaccurate, although the singer is still a suspect in the alleged theft of a mobile phone earlier this week.

Brown, 22, who won a Grammy award earlier this month, is midway through a five-year probation after pleading guilty to criminal assault for beating ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. If arrested again, Brown risks being jailed for probation violation.

In a report filed with Miami Beach Police Department on Sunday, 24-year-old Christal Spann, a resident of Miami, named Brown as a suspect in a "robbery by sudden snatching."

The report cites Spann's claim that Brown, who was in a black Bentley automobile, reached through an open window and snatched Spann's iPhone out of her hand as she tried to snap a picture of him, saying "you ain't going to put that on no website," before driving off with the phone.

The incident is still under investigation by the Miami Beach police, and a spokeswoman at the Miami-Dade County state attorney's office said on Friday that reports of an arrest warrant issued for Brown were inaccurate at this time.

Representatives for Brown did not immediately return calls for comment.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)