Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
An ice rink, sparkling Christmas windows and bustling holiday markets lit up Paris on Wednesday, with crowds visiting traditional holiday sights a month after the attacks that killed 130 people.
Parisians and tourists alike put their skates on to enjoy an ice rink on the first floor of the French capital’s iconic Eiffel Tower. Elsewhere traditional markets as well as elaborate window displays attracted crowds of all ages.
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.