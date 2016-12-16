A home is decorated with a display of Christmas of lights in a tradition that has grown over recent years in the small village of Westfield in Sussex, south east England, December 15, 2016. Picture taken on December 15. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A home is decorated with a display of Christmas of lights in a tradition that has grown over recent years in the small village of Westfield in Sussex, south east England, December 15, 2016. Picture taken on December 15. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and locals view Christmas displays on dozens of properties that have been decorated in thousands of lights in a tradition that has grown over recent years in the small village of Westfield in Sussex, south east England, December 15, 2016. Picture taken on December 15. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and locals view Christmas displays on dozens of properties that have been decorated in thousands of lights in a tradition that has grown over recent years in the small village of Westfield in Sussex, south east England, December 15, 2016. Picture taken on December 15. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Residents in the southeast English village of Westfield have transformed their homes into a vast Christmas light show in order to raise money for charity.

Around 30 homes in Westfield, Sussex, have taken up the annual challenge, with hundreds of bright lights decked out across exteriors and images of Father Christmas and snowmen dotted throughout the village.

The light display, which runs until Jan 1 and attracts many curious visitors, has raised over 35,000 pounds ($43,500) for a Westfield hospice in the past.

(Reporting by Toby Melville; Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Tom Heneghan)