Mexicans laugh and clap during a traditional Christmas play known as a pastorela, a retelling of the birth of Christ with a comic slant complete with mariachi music and elaborate costumes.

Although pastorelas depict the nativity, they include comic scenes featuring shepherds, the three wise men, the devil, angels and sometimes political satire.

"The most important thing is that it helps families unite," said Ramon Cruz, the play's producer.

Nativity plays became popular centuries ago when missionaries used them to convert Mexicans to Christianity.