Romanian museum celebrates the creativity of kitsch
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.
Mexicans laugh and clap during a traditional Christmas play known as a pastorela, a retelling of the birth of Christ with a comic slant complete with mariachi music and elaborate costumes.
Although pastorelas depict the nativity, they include comic scenes featuring shepherds, the three wise men, the devil, angels and sometimes political satire.
"The most important thing is that it helps families unite," said Ramon Cruz, the play's producer.
Nativity plays became popular centuries ago when missionaries used them to convert Mexicans to Christianity.
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.
LISBON A decade ago, shares in the world's largest cork producer, Corticeira Amorim , didn't look like a great bet.