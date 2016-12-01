People take pictures of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center after the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Neil Diamond performs during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Sarah Mclachlan performs during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

People keep dry with umbrellas during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Christmas tree is lit during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Christmas tree stands lit after the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

NEW YORK Thousands of people braved rainy weather to watch the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City on Wednesday night.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, actors Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon were on hand to light the 94-foot (28 meters) Norway spruce outside the building in midtown Manhattan.

The tree is adorned with 50,000 multicolored lights, topped with a 550 lb (250 kg), 9.5 foot (2.8 meter) wide Swarovski crystal star.

The tree will remain on display until Jan. 7 and will then be donated to the home building charity Habitat for Humanity, the Rockefeller Center website said.

The Rockefeller Center tree has been a staple of Christmas in New York City since the Great Depression, with hundreds of thousands people visiting the tree while it is on display.

(Reporting by Julie Noce; Editing by Darren Schuettler)