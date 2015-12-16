Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
LVIV, Ukraine - More than a dozen babies dressed in Santa Claus outfits raced to the finish line in crawling races aimed at raising awareness about physical development in children.
The babies, cheered on by their mothers, competed in four age groups ranging from 5-6 months to 10-12 months in the three meter (9.8 foot) race.
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.