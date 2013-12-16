Dec 16 The Christmas holiday brings peak
attendance for most churches, and an increasing number of U.S.
religious groups are using the boom time to wow parishioners
with virtual choirs on YouTube and Instagram advent calendars.
More than 500 churches will stream Christmas sermons online
this year, up from just a handful in 2007, said DJ Chuang, host
of the Social Media Church, a podcast with church leaders about
social media. Hundreds more started Instagram and Pinterest
accounts this year to post photos of baptisms and quotes from
the gospel, he said.
"Instagram is like the modern day stained glass window,"
Chuang said. "They use it to tell the stories of the church."
The online churches appeal to those who have moved away from
their own parish, people who may be reticent to walk into an
actual church and people who wish to attend a service outside
normal times.
The New Jersey-based Liquid Church has had an online pastor
since 2009, and took to YouTube last Christmas to share a
virtual choir using videos from roughly 500 church members who
attend services remotely.
A technician overlayed the voices from each of the videos
to create a cohesive song and video of individuals in front of
their computers at home singing "Silent Night" in three-part
harmony, said pastor Kenny Jahng.
This year, the church will hold virtual communion, the
religious sacrament where worshipers drink grape juice and eat
bread. When members log on to the service, the pastor will tell
them to get a glass of grape juice and any household bread.
Evangelical pastor Rick Warren's Saddleback Church, which is
based in California, is exploring how to get a PlayStation
channel to stream its church services similar to the way Netflix
streams movies.
The California megachurch, which was a pioneer in digital
worship, already streams 168 services on its website every week,
and will have services every hour on the hour the week of
Christmas.
"Imagine church services on a Wii," said Jay Kranda, the
lead pastor for Saddleback's online services.
The practice is not popular with all churches, however.
In November, the United Methodist Church declared a
moratorium on all online sacraments, and said in a statement
that communion must be administered with a "physically gathered
community."
