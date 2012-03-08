Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CM.TO) first-quarter profit rose 9 percent, helped by growth across its segments, and the company said it plans a potential sale of its broker mortgage unit, FirstLine.
Canada's No. 5 bank, commonly known as CIBC, earned C$835 million ($833.13 million), or C$1.93 a share, compared with C$763 million, or C$1.80 a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the bank earned C$1.97 a share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.93 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.0023 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore and Cameron French in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.