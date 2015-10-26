HONG KONG China International Capital Corp (CICC) on Monday launched an up to $811 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, securing pledges from cornerstone investors for more than half of the deal, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the deal.

The 10 investors, which will not be able to sell shares in CICC until six months after the IPO, included asset manager Silk Road Fund with a $100 million commitment, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Steelmaker Baosteel Group, utility CGN Power Co Ltd(1816.HK), China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK) and fund manager Value Partners also pledged $50 million each.

CICC and one of its shareholders, China's National Social Security Fund, are offering 611 million shares at an indicative range of HK$9.12 to HK$10.28 each, the terms showed, confirming information from sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

