Network gear maker Ciena Corp CIEN.O posted a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and forecast first-quarter revenue largely below estimates, but its assurances that the impact from the Thailand floods would be minimal sent its shares up 10 percent.

The impact of the Thailand floods would likely be lesser than $10 million in the first quarter, even though the company suffered some disruption in the supply chain, Ciena's Chief Financial Officer James Moylan said in a conference call with analysts.

The company, which makes switches that are used by telecom service providers and data center operators to manage voice and data transfer on their networks, also said that its 2011 backlog grew $100 million on strong order flows and expects this to continue in 2012.

For the first quarter, the company, which counts AT&T (T.N) and Verizon (VZ.N) among its top customers, forecast revenue of $435-$455 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting first-quarter revenue of $454.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss for the period ended October 31 narrowed to $22.3 million, or 23 cents a share, from a loss of $80.3 million, or 86 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 3 cents a share.

Ciena's shares, which have halved in the past 6 months, were trading up about 4 percent at 12.38 in late morning trade on the Nasdaq. They had touched a high of $13.12 earlier in the session.

The broader S&P communications index .GSPCOMM, which includes Ciena and its rivals Juniper Networks <JNPR.N > and Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA, was down 0.92 points at 103.89.

