(Reuters Health) - Australian smokers did not support the plain packaging mandate before it was implemented in 2012, surveys showed, but a new study shows support grew once the packs were in place.

Australia became the first country to implement a ‘plain pack’ mandate, requiring that cigarette packages have branding and trademarks removed, except for the brand name in a standard font as well as large health warnings.

“The main intended impact was on preventing young people from starting to smoke, and uptake from experimental to regular smoking,” said Dr. Ron Borland of The Cancer Council Victoria in Australia, one of the coauthors of the new report.

“It’s probably going to be some years before we have a definitive answer on that,” Borland told Reuters Health by phone, but based on the new surveys, active smokers are accepting of the change and coming to see it as a positive thing, he said.

He and his team used data from a larger survey of smokers followed from 2007 to 2013 who were given five surveys over time including a question about plain packs.

The surveys asked if respondents agreed or disagreed that tobacco companies should be required to sell cigarettes in packs with reduced branding and larger warning labels. Participants filled out four of the five surveys before December 2012, when the program was implemented.

Opposition to the plain packs increased slightly as implementation approached, but support for the mandate rose from 28 percent of smokers to 49 percent of smokers after 2012 when the packs were actually on the shelves, according to results published in Tobacco Control.

In the last survey, 49 percent of smokers agreed that tobacco companies should be required to use the special packaging, while 35 percent disagreed and 16 percent neither agreed nor disagreed.

“By itself it’s not a clincher study just yet, but it is another piece of the puzzle,” Borland said. “I think countries will be moving toward this more and more.”

Data on how the plain pack implementation has affected smoking in Australia have been scarce so far (see Reuters story of April 3, 2014 here: reut.rs/1dQgXHu).

Pack sales actually increased slightly in 2013 despite the plain packs (see Reuters story of March 24, 2014 here: reut.rs/1ugycrC).

Ireland passed plain pack legislation this year, and several other countries, including New Zealand and France, may soon follow suit, according to Crawford Moodie, a senior research fellow at the Institute for Social Marketing in the University of Stirling in the U.K.

“After a few countries have implemented plain packaging, other countries will likely do the same, as has happened with other tobacco control measures,” Moodie, who was not involved in the new study, told Reuters Health by email.

Canada became the first country to implement picture-based health warnings on cigarette packs in late 2000, Moodie noted, and by 2016 at least 95 countries will have similar measures in place.

Active smokers probably fear that the plain packs are going to be worse than they are, but after implementation they find that they can adjust, according to Lee Hogarth, associate professor in the College of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Exeter in the U.K.

Hogarth was not involved in the new study.

“This doesn’t give you an answer to whether plain packages are going to be useful over the long run, it just tells you that people just don’t mind the packaging,” Hogarth told Reuters Health by phone.

Smoking numbers had been decreasing in Australia before 2012, making it even more difficult to determine the effect of the program, he noted.

According to the study, smokers who supported the program were more likely to want to quit or try to quit, but it’s not clear the plain packaging is actually leading people to quit, Hogarth said.

“The people who supported plain packaging tended to be less dependent smokers, who are more likely to quit anyway,” he said.

“What we need are studies showing reductions in smoking,” he said.

There is evidence that plain packs are less likely to trigger tobacco-seeking behavior than traditional branded packs, he noted, but longer-term clinical trials comparing the packs are needed, he said.

SOURCE: bit.ly/1EtiH0i Tobacco Control, online November 10, 2014.