Cigna Corp said it agreed to buy some Medicare Advantage plans in Texas and Arkansas from health insurer Humana Inc.

The plans in the three markets — Amarillo, Longview-Marshall and Texarkana — will allow Cigna's HealthSpring unit to expand in Texas and Arkansas, the company said in a statement.

About 3,500 Humana or Arcadian members will be added to Healthspring's existing customers, effective Jan 1, 2013, Cigna said.

Humana was required to divest Arcadian's Medicare Advantage business by regulators in order to complete its acquisition of California-based Arcadian Management Services.

